The Wadena-Deer Creek cross country running teams kicked off the new season with their annual complex run on Aug. 17 at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School. The Wolverines kicked off the season with a short team meeting, followed by a mile run around the Wadena-Deer Creek Athletic Complexes.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Michael Brunsberg said he was excited for the new season.

“Everybody gets a chance to head into competition mode with it,” Brunsberg said. “We were given the green light and it’s a good feeling.”

The 2020 season will have a different look to it due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but it was a return to normalcy for some of the athletes. The Wolverines will be allowed to compete in seven meets during the regular season. The Park Region Conference, Heart O’Lakes Conference and the Mid-State Conference came to an agreement to form 24-team pods, which allows for different competitions and different teams to host meets against local competition due to the pandemic and the new rules in place by the Minnesota State High School League.

“I don’t know if that happened across the state, but out in greater Minnesota the cohesion of realizing that we do need to bond and it happened fairly quickly,” Brunsberg said. “It looked good from my perspective.”

Brunsberg said it was nice to have a practice tonight and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

“One thing that I’m encouraged by is that there are a lot of unknowns and things that could be considered roadblocks, but it seems like the pace of progression through those obstacles is good,” Brunsberg said. “I’m optimistic that everything will get figured out, the plan will be safe and enjoyable.”

Brunsberg said the new protocols are something that as a coach he must be conscious of.

“It’s a little like breathing in a sense. You don’t think about breathing, you just do it,” Brunsberg said. “We have to put our minds to thinking about certain things, such as distancing, for the health of the community, not just the program, we have to do the distancing. There has to be a lot of self-reminders, for all of us—coaches and athletes.”

Brunsberg believes there is a new appreciation for the return to competition compared to past years when it was just assumed a season would happen. He said the excitement level was hard to gauge if it was because of returning to sports or for the first day of something new.

“It’s hard to gauge because the first day of excitement, first day of school excitement and that’s consistent up,” Brunsberg said. “I think there is more appreciation for those opportunities that we don’t take for granted anymore.”

Brunsberg said they lost quite a bit on the boys’ team but said there are a group of younger kids giving it a try.

Wadena-Deer Creek Cross Country Schedule

Aug. 27 at Blueberry Pines against United North Central, Ottertail Central

Sept. 3 at Whitetail Run against Perham, Staples-Motley

Sept. 10 at Pequot Lakes against Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes

Sept. 17 at Whitetail Run against Pillager, Brandon-Evansville

Sept. 24 TBD against Bertha-Hewitt, Brandon-Evansville

Oct. 1 at Whitetail Run against Parkers Prairie, Pine River/Backus

Oct. 8 at Crosby-Ironton against New York Mills, Crosby Ironton



