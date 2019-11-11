The Wadena-Deer Creek cross country teams put the finishing bow on the 2019 season with its annual awards banquet at the end of the year. The Wolverines capped off a strong 2019 year by sending three athletes to the Class A Championships with Kira Sweeney, Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos.

Sweeney finished a stellar season with a top 10 finish at the Class A Championships when she finished in seventh place overall. It was Sweeney's first top 10 finish since she was in junior high with the Staples-Motley Cardinals. Her performance and season helped her be named the team's Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season for the girls team.

Macey Goeden was named the girls team's Most Improved Girl for the 2019 season. Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Ries and Ally Pavek were the recipients of the Gabi, Gabi Gabi Award which is for good sportsmanship, great teammate and glue that holds the team goals together.

Amber Collins was named the Terry Olson Award winner which goes to the runner that best exemplifies the joy of running for the girls team.

Sweeney, Collins and Pavek were named to the Park Region All-Conference team as well for their performance in the Park Region Conference Championships. Johanna Brunsberg was named Park Region All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Burnsberg, Pavek and Emma Ries received the Tiffany Meeks Marathon Award for perfect attendance during the 2019 season.

The Wolverines excelled off the course as well. They finished with a 3.87 grade point average, giving them the Gold Award for the Academic Excellence Team. Sweeney was the top Academic Individual. Eve Collins and Sweeney were the captains for the 2019 season for the girls team.

Loer, Hinojos and Joshua Tabery held the role of captain for the 2019 boys season and helped the Wolverines to a strong season as well.

Loer and Hinojos finished their high school career at the Class A State Championships. Loer finished in 102nd place in his third appearance at the event, while Hinojos came in 104th place in his second career appearance.

Loer was named the team's Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season. He was the top section finisher for Wadena-DC and the Park Region Conference Individual Champion. He was named to the Park Region All-Conference team as well in 2019.

Along with Loer, Hinojos and Nathaniel Bervig were named to the Park Region All-Conference team. Tabery received Park Region All-Conference Honorable Mention honors.

Bjorn Brunsberg was named the Most Improved Boy for the 2019 season, while he received the Tiffany Meeks Marathon Award as well. Eric Malone, Corbett Wensmann, Cole Dunker and Hinojos received the Tiffany Meeks Marathon Award as well.

Hinojos was named the Gabi, Gabi, Gabi Award winner for the boys for 2019, while Bervig received the Terry Olson Award for the season.

Loer and Hinojos were honored for their work in the classroom as well when they were named Academic Award winners. The boys team posted a grade point average of 3.75.