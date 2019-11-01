A pair of Wadena-Deer Creek seniors had their cross country careers come to an end on the state’s biggest stage at the Class A Championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

It was fitting that Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos were alongside each other throughout the race. The two have helped lead the Wadena-DC cross country program the past few years.

Loer finished the race in 102nd place, while Hinojos came in 104th place at the Class A Championships.

Loer finished the race with a time of 17 minutes and 32.43 seconds, while Hinojos came in with a time of 17:32.94 for 104th place overall.

Loer surged towards the final. He ran the first 1600 meters in 5:20.40, before running the second 1600 at 5:47.56, dropping nine spots. However, he surged up in the final stretch when he passed 10 runners towards the finish line with a finishing stretch of 6:24.48.

Hinojos ran a similar pattern as Loer. He started out with a time of 5:18.65 in the first 1600. He dropped 21 spots during the next 1600 when he recorded a time of 5:50.81. However, he surged back and picked up 11 spots and finished the final stretch of the race with a time of 6:23.48.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Geno Uhrbom was the individual winner. Uhrbom finished with a time of 15:27.6 to capture his second straight Class A Championship.

Class A Boys Championship

Team Results

Perham 75, West Central Area 83, St. James 154, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 182, Staples-Motley 184, Nova Classical Academy 200, Minnehaha Academy 220, Lake City 228, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 235, East Grand Forks 239, St. Cloud Cathedral 264, Ely 271, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 282, Heritage Christian Academy 287, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 321, Redwood Valley 352

Individual Top 10

1 Geno Uhrbom, G/NK, 15:27.6; 2 Emmet Anderson, S-M, 15:42.6; 3 Jacob Bright, WCA, 15:43.8; 4 Jakob McCleary, PER, 15:48.7; 5 Hunter Klimek, S-M, 15:49.7; 6 Cameron Stocke, Virginia, 15:51.1; 7 Luke Olson, Ely, 16:04.5; 8 Brandon O’Hara, PER, 16:06.9; 9 Jack Vankempen, WCA, 16:16.2; 10 Henry Snider, Mounds Park, 16:19.8.

Perham Individual Results

4 Jakob McCleary, 15:48.7; 8 Brandon O’Hara, 16:06.9; 15 Bailey Evenson, 16:26.3; 38 Carson Hespe, 16:47.4; 49 Chase Belka, 16:57.2; 58 Owen Werner, 17:07.2; 82 Tesfaye Young, 17:20.2.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

102 Bereket Loer, 17:32.5; 104 Lucas Hinojos, 17:33.0.



