Wadena-Deer Creek cross country running fans are used to seeing a pair of Wolverine runners at the front of the pack. That trend continued during the Section 8A Championships when Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos earned trips to the Class A Championships on Oct. 25 at the Twin Pines Golf Course in Bagley, Minn.

Loer will be making his third straight appearance at the Class A Championships, while Hinojos will be making his second ever trip. The two senior runners have been consistently out front for Wadena-Deer Creek during the season and their leadership and experience helped the Wolverines to a fifth place finish in a hotly contested Section 8A Championship field.

Perham finished first with 22 points, but the race for second was a tight one. East Grand Forks finished second overall with 98 points, while Frazee was third with 118 points and Nevis was fourth with 135 points. Wadena-DC finished in fifth with 139 points.

Loer and Hinojos have experience racing in the big meets and that should help them as they pursue their goals at the Class A Championships.

Last year, Loer finished the Class A Championships with a time of 17 minutes and 14.4 seconds for 76th place, while Hinojos finished with a time of 17:26.4 for 96th place.

Loer finished the 2019 Section 8A Championships with a time of 17:34.4 for 11th place, while Hinojos was in 17th at 17:45.1. The top two teams and the top eight runners that are not on a qualifying team advance to the Class A Championships.

Perham secured three of the top five spots, while East Grand Forks secured the other two. Brandon O’Hara was the individual winner with a time of 16:13.5. He was followed by teammate Jakob McCleary. McCleary finished with a time of 16:21.1 for second place honors. East Grand Forks’ Tyson Mahar finished in third place with a time of 16:34.0 and was followed by Perham’s Bailey Evenson came in with a time of 16:34.1, being edged out at the line by Mahar. East Grand Fork’s Cole Nowacki finished fifth with a time of 16:51.4.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Nathaniel Bervig was the third Wolverine across the line with a time of 18:11.1 for 26th place overall. Joshua Tabery followed in 43rd place with a time of 18:54.2.

Lane Hoefs finished the race in 50th place. He closed out with a time of 19:05.7.

Jayson Young was the sixth runner across the line with a time of 19:22.0 for 56th place. He was followed by Eli Bervig in 65th place. He finished with a time of 19:36.6.

Loer will race at St. Olaf for the third time in his high school career, while Hinojos will make his second appearance on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

Section 8A Championships

Boys Team Results

Perham 22, East Grand Forks 98, Frazee 118, Nevis 135, Wadena-Deer Creek 139, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 171, Thief River Falls 194, Bagley/Fosston 222, Roseau 229, Park Rapids Area 242, Hawley 270, Pelican Rapids 332, Ada-Borup/Norman County 346, Warroad 352, Lake Park-Audubon 367, United North Central 402, New York Mills 565, Cass Lake-Bena 568

Individual Top 10

1 Brandon O’Hara, PER, 16:13.5; 2 Jakob McCleary, PER, 16:21.1; 3 Tyson Mahar, EGF, 16:34.0; 4 Bailey Evenson, PER, 16:34.1; 5 Cole Nowacki, EGF, 16:51.4; 6 Jonathan Krueger, EGF, 17:07.3; 7 Carson Hespe, PER, 17:14.4; 8 Chase Belka, PER, 17:15.3; 9 Jacob Davis, TRF, 17:28.0; 10 Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher, 17:31.3.

Wadena-DC Results

11 Bereket Loer, 17:34.4; 17 Lucas Hinojos, 17:45.1; 26 Nathaniel Bervig, 18:11.1; 43 Joshua Tabery, 18:54.2; 50 Lane Hoefs, 19:05.7; 56 Jayson Young, 19:22.0; 65 Eli Bervig, 19:36.6.



