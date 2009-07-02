The Wadena-Deer Creek boys cross country team turned the Park Region Conference Championships into a victory parade when the Wolverines ran away with the team and individual championships at the Blueberry Pines Golf Course in Menahga on Oct. 15.

The Wolverines dominated the nine team field, winning the team title by 30 points. The Wolverines finished with 33 points, while Ottertail Central was second with 63 points, Parkers Prairie came in third with 86 points and Brandon-Evansville was fourth with 106 points. United North Central ended in fifth with 144 points. Pine River-Backus, Pillager, Bertha-Hewitt and New York Mills rounded out the field.

The Wolverines finished with three runners inside the top 10 and six inside the top 15 which gave them three Park Region All-Conference runners and three All Park Region Conference Honorable Mention runners during the meet.

Leading the pack for the Wolverines was Bereket Loer. Loer finished the race with a time of 17 minutes. Nathaniel Bervig followed in third place with a time of 17:42 for third place honors. Lucas Hinojos came in third place with a time of 18:02 for fifth place honors.

Joshua Tabery was the fourth runner across the line with a time of 18:16, while Eli Bervig was 13th at 18:35. Lane Hoefs followed in 15th with a time of 18:54. Jayson Young rounded out the field for the Wolverines. He cruised to a 17th place finish with a time of 18:58.

Loer, Bervig and Hinojos were all-conference runners, while Tabery, Eli Bervig and Hoefs were honorable mention runners.

The Wolverines will now hope to clinch a berth in the Class A Championships. They have been on the outside as a team the last two years, finishing third at sections. The Wolverines sent two individuals last year and hope to go as a team when they compete in the Section 8A Championships in Bagley on Oct. 25.

Park Region Conference Championships

Boys Team Results

Wadena-DC 33, Ottertail Central 63, Parkers Prairie 86, Brandon-Evansville 106, United North Central 144, Pine River-Backus 154, Pillager 167, Bertha-Hewitt 167, New York Mills 259

Wadena-DC Results

1 Bereket Loer 17:00; 3 Nathaniel Bervig 17:42; 5 Lucas Hinojos 18:02; 11 Joshua Tabery 18:16; 13 Eli Bervig 18:35; 15 Lane Hoefs 18:54; 17 Jayson Young 18:58.



