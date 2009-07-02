It was a near perfect day for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country running team when the Wolverines cruised to the Park Region Conference Championship on Oct. 15 at the Blueberry Pines Golf Course in Menahga, Minn.

The Wolverines captured the team title, the individual title and and three members named Park Region All-Conference during the championships.

Kira Sweeney continued her season up front for the Wolverines, capturing the first place title and all-conference honors at the meet. Sweeney was one of four Wolverines inside the top 15. Sweeney finished with a time of 18 minutes and 54 seconds, well ahead of the pack in capturing the title.

It was essentially a two-team battle for the Park Region Conference title with the Wolverines winning by a narrow margin. Wadena-Deer Creek finished with 35 points, while United North Central came in with 36. Ottertail Central was second with 75 points and Pillager was fourth with 90 points. Only four teams in the event fielded complete teams.

Ally Pavek earned a top-five finish with a time of 21 minutes and 16 seconds for fifth place. She was followed by Amber Collins came in sixth place with a time of 21:26 and was the third member inside of the top 10. Johanna Brunsberg followed in 11th with a time of 21:53.

Macey Goeden was the fifth runner across the line and ended with a time of 23:04 for 18th place, helping Wadena-DC edge out United North Central. Emma Mehl was 23rd with a time of 23:43, while Hailey Peterson rounded out the field for Wadena-DC at 24:09.

Goeden, Mikayla Varela, Paulina Duerr set career personal records, while Brunsberg set a seasonal personal best at the event as well.

The Wolverines will now try and qualify for the Class A Championships when they compete at the Section 8A Championships in Bagley on Oct. 25 at the Bagley Golf Course.

Park Region Conference

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 35, United North Central 36, Ottertail Central 75, Pillager 90.

Wadena-DC Results

1 Kira Sweeney 18:54; 5 Ally Pavek 21:16; 6 Amber Collins 21:26; 11 Johanna Brunsberg 21:53; 18 Macey Goeden 23:04; 23 Emma Mehl 23:43; 28 Hailey Peterson, 24:09.



