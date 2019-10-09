The Wadena-Deer Creek boys cross country team made it tough for the competition to claim the top spot at the Ottertail Central Bulldog Invitational at the Oakwood Golf Course in Henning.

The Wolverines won the team title with 32 points, while Ottertail Central came in second with 59 points. Parkers Prairie was third with 77 points, while Fergus Falls was fourth with 80 points and Brandon-Evansville rounded out the top five with 107 points. Bertha-Hewitt and New York Mills followed in sixth and seventh place.

The team title was not the only title the Wolverines brought home. The Wolverines captured first and second place individually behind the efforts of Lucas Hinojos and Bereket Loer.

Hinojos came in first when he led the field with a time of 18 minutes and 10.73 seconds. Hinojos won the race by more than 15 seconds. Loer followed Hinojos across the finish line with a time of 18:25.95 for second place honors. the Wolverines had three runners inside the top 10 and six inside the top 15.

Nathaniel Bervig was the third Wadena-DC runner across the line. Bervig finished with a time of 18:57 for seventh place honors. Joshua Tabery followed with a time of 19:08 for 11th place.

Lane Hoefs finished with a time of 19:15 for 13th place, followed by Bjorn Brunsberg in 14th place. Brunsberg came in with a time of 19:28. Eli Bervig followed with a time of 19:43 for 19th place overall, rounding out the field for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines swept both the boys and the girls team titles, while capturing the individual titles in both events. It follows up a dominant performance at Deer River/Northland which came the week prior.

The Wolverines are back in action on Oct. 15 with the Park Region Championships at the Blueberry Pines Golf Course in Menahga. It's the final team meet before the Section 8A Championships in Bagley on Oct. 25 at the Bagley Golf Course.

OTC Bulldog Invite

Boys Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 32, Ottertail Central 59, Parkers Prairie 77, Fergus Falls 80, Brandon-Evansville 107, Bertha-Hewitt 160, New York Mills 203

Individual Top 10

1 Lucas Hinojos, WDC, 18:10.73; 2 Bereket Loer, WDC, 18:25.95; 3 Cody Dolezal, OTC, 18:35.01; 4 Johnathan Suchy, PP, 18:43.46; 5 Isaac Scherfenber, OTC, 18:44.05; 6 Thomas Himmelspach, OTC, 18:50.76; 7 Nathaniel Bervig, WDC, 18:57.15; 8 James Suchy, PP, 19:01.5; 9 Luke Schroeder, FF, 19:04.09; 10 Jacob Schnoor, PR/B, 19:08.40.

WDC Individual Results

1 Lucas Hinojos, 18:10; 2 Bereket Loer, 18:25; 7 Nathaniel Bervig, 18:57; 11 Joshua Tabery, 19:08; 13 Lane Hoefs, 19:15; 14 Bjorn Brunsberg, 19:28; 19 Eli Bervig, 19:43.



