The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team picked up some momentum heading into the Park Region Conference Championships and the Section 8A Championships when it captured the Ottertail Central Bulldog Invite on Oct. 8 at the Oakwood Golf Course in Henning.

Kira Sweeney was the individual winner, while the Wolverines cruised to the victory, making it a Wadena-DC sweep. The Wolverines finished with 30 points, 20 points ahead of second place Fergus Falls. Ottertail Central was third with 55 points, while Pillager came in fourth with 86 points.

Sweeney found herself out in front of the pack, a spot she has been in all season long for the Wolverines. The junior runner captured the individual title with a time of 20 minutes and 39.55 seconds. Sweeney led a pair of Wolverines in the top five. Wadena-DC had six in the top 15 and seven in the top 25 of the meet.

Fergus Falls' Emily Nuss came in second place at 21:48.86, while New York Mills' Jada Goeson came in third at 22:10.46. Wadena-DC's Amber Collins came in fourth at 22:14.56, while Ottertail Central's Laney Frost rounded out the top five with a time of 22:20.49.

Ally Pavek was the third Wadena-DC runner across the line when she finished in sixth place. She finished with a time of 22:25.97. She was followed by Johanna Brunsberg, who came in 11th place. Brunsberg finished with a time of 23:34.

Emma Ries came in 14th place at 24:21, while Macey Goeden came in 15th place with a time of 24:32. Emma Mehl came in 22nd place, rounding out the field for the Wolverines with a time of 25:13.

The Wolverines swept both the girls and the boys team titles, while capturing the individual titles in both events. It follows up a dominant performance at Deer River/Northland which came the week prior.

The Wolverines are back in action on Oct. 15 with the Park Region Championships at the Blueberry Pines Golf Course in Menahga. It's the final team meet before the Section 8A Championships in Bagley on Oct. 25 at the Bagley Golf Course.

OTC Bulldog Invite

Girls Team Results

Wadena-DC 30, Fergus Falls 50, Ottertail Central 55, Pillager 86

Individual Top 10

1 Kira Sweeney, WDC, 20:39.55; 2 Emily Nuss, FF, 21:48.86; 3 Jada Goeson, NYM, 22:10.46; 4 Amber Collins, WDC, 22:14.56; 5 Laney Frost, OTC, 22:20.49; 6 Ally Pavek, WDC, 22:25.97; 7 Emily Don, PP, 22:56.07; 8 Raeanne Frost, OTC, 23:05.51; 9 Sierra Hatleweick, FF, 23:12.36; 10 Katie George, OTC, 23:26.73.

WDC Individual Results

1 Kira Sweeney, 20:39; 4 Amber Collins, 22:14; 6 Ally Pavek, 22:25; 11 Johanna Brunsberg, 23:34; 14 Emma Ries, 24:21; 15 Macey Goeden, 24:32; 22 Emma Mehl, 25:13.



