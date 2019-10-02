A slower than usual course didn't hamper Wadena-Deer Creek's Kira Sweeney when the junior runner captured second place honors at the Swain Invitational at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 5.
While the times were slower than usual on the already tough course, Sweeney persevered through the hilly course that had to be changed due to the rain, standing water and mud on the course. Mesabi East's Ava Hill was the only runner ahead of Sweeney on the sloppy course.
Hill finished with the fastest time of 20 minutes and 17.0 seconds. Sweeney finished the course with a time of 20 minutes and 44.2 seconds in her debut on the tough course in Duluth. Math and Science Academy's Greta Hansen came in third at 20:59.4, while Lake City's Jacey Majerus was fourth at 21:02.4. Duluth Marshall's Keegan McAuliff came in fifth at 21:09.6.
Sweeney's second place finish helped the Wolverines to an 11th place finish as a team. The team finish improved the Wolverines three spots from last year's 14th place finish. The Wolverines had a pair of runners inside the top 50 during the event. Lake City won the team title with 118 points, while Stewartville was second with 174 points. North Shore was third with 226 points, while Blake was fourth at 228. Minnehaha Academy rounded out the top five with 255 points.
Ally Pavek closed the race with a time of 23:20.9, while Amber Collins ended the day with a time of 24:25.0. Emma Ries finished with a time of 24:52.0. Johanna Brunsberg was the fifth runner across the line at 24.58.3.
Macey Goeden ended with a time of 26:14.2, while Emma Mehl rounded out the field for Wadena-DC with a time of 27:12.7.
The Wolverines return to action with a meet at the Oakwood Golf Course on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.