A slower than usual course didn't hamper Wadena-Deer Creek's Kira Sweeney when the junior runner captured second place honors at the Swain Invitational at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 5.

While the times were slower than usual on the already tough course, Sweeney persevered through the hilly course that had to be changed due to the rain, standing water and mud on the course. Mesabi East's Ava Hill was the only runner ahead of Sweeney on the sloppy course.

Hill finished with the fastest time of 20 minutes and 17.0 seconds. Sweeney finished the course with a time of 20 minutes and 44.2 seconds in her debut on the tough course in Duluth. Math and Science Academy's Greta Hansen came in third at 20:59.4, while Lake City's Jacey Majerus was fourth at 21:02.4. Duluth Marshall's Keegan McAuliff came in fifth at 21:09.6.

Sweeney's second place finish helped the Wolverines to an 11th place finish as a team. The team finish improved the Wolverines three spots from last year's 14th place finish. The Wolverines had a pair of runners inside the top 50 during the event. Lake City won the team title with 118 points, while Stewartville was second with 174 points. North Shore was third with 226 points, while Blake was fourth at 228. Minnehaha Academy rounded out the top five with 255 points.

Ally Pavek closed the race with a time of 23:20.9, while Amber Collins ended the day with a time of 24:25.0. Emma Ries finished with a time of 24:52.0. Johanna Brunsberg was the fifth runner across the line at 24.58.3.

Macey Goeden ended with a time of 26:14.2, while Emma Mehl rounded out the field for Wadena-DC with a time of 27:12.7.

The Wolverines return to action with a meet at the Oakwood Golf Course on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Swain Invitational-Enger Park

Girls Team Results-Class A

Lake City 118, Stewartville 174, North Shore 226, Blake 228, Minnehaha Academy 255, St. Paul Academy and Summit School 256, Glencoe-Silver Lake 272, Rockford 277, Pine City 290, East Grand Forks 295, Wadena-Deer Creek 300, Mountain Iron-Buhl 300, Mesabi East 312, United North Central 315, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum 346, Duluth Marshall 348, Ely 365, Virginia 420, Hinckley-Finlayson 428, Watertown-Mayer 447, Mora 489, Carlton/Wrenshall 508, Math & Science Academy 535, Eveleth-Gilbert 626, Trinity School at River Ridge 664, Esko 693, Norwood-Young America 709, Rush City 757, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 771, Pillager 880

Individual Top 10

1 Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 20:17.0; 2 Kira Sweeney, W-DC, 20:44.2; 3 Greta Hansen, Math & Science, 20:59.4; 4 Jacey Majerus, Lake City, 21:02.4; 5 Keegan McAuliff, D. Marshall, 21:09.6; 6 Madilyn Simon, Plainview-EM, 21:24.6; 7 Liz Nelson, MIB, 21:25.5; 8 Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson, St. Paul Academy, 21:34.0; 9 Lydia Floden, EGF, 21:43.5; 10 Peyton Meincke, Lake City, 21:49.1.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

2 Kira Sweeney, 20:44.2; 47 Ally Pavek, 23:20.9; 77 Amber Collins, 24:25.0; 93 Emma Ries, 24:52.0; 97 Johanna Brunsberg, 24:58.3; 135 Macey Goeden, 26:14.2; 152 Emma Mehl, 27:12.7.







