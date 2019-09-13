A rain soaked and muddy course may have affected the times, but the Wadena-Deer Creek boys cross country team plowed through and earned a fourth place finish of the Class A race at the annual Swain Invitational at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 5.

Rain, standing water and mud altered the course and affected the times, but the Wolverines continued their strong season with a fourth place finish, ending up ahead of section rival East Grand Forks in the process. Ely captured the team title with a score of 152, followed by Lake City in second with a score of 166. Minnehaha Academy was third with 170 points, while Wadena-DC was fourth with 190 points. East Grand Forks came in fifth with 222 points.

The Enger Park Golf Course is a hilly course and usually slower than most, but add in heavy rains that hit the Duluth area, the course was tougher than usual. Ely's Luke Olson was the individual winner. He finished with a time of 17:38.3. East Grand Forks' Tysaon Mahar was second at 17:53.9, while his teammate, Cole Nowacki, came in third at 17:58.0. Another Green Wave member followed in fourth place when Jonathan Krueger finished with a time of 18:04.7. Virginia's Cameron Stocker finished fifth at 18:13.9.

The Wolverines kept a tight pack with four runners inside the top 50 and a fifth just one spot out of it. Bereket Loer led the way for the Wolverines with a time of 19:16.3, followed by Lucas Hinojos with a time of 19:27.2. Nathaniel Bervig finished out with a time of 19:28.1, while Joshua Tabery closed with a time of 19:59.1.

Eli Bervig finished the day with a time of 20:07.1, while Lane Hoefs finished with a time of 20:35.4. Bjorn Brunsberg rounded out the field for the Wolverines. He closed with a time of 20:53.8.

The Wolverines return to action on Oct. 8 with a meet at the Oakwood Golf Course on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Swain Invitational-Enger Park

Boys Team Results-Class A

Ely 152, Lake City 166, Minnehaha Academy 170, Wadena-Deer Creek 190, East Grand Forks 222, Proctor 234, Eveleth-Gilbert 275, Cromwell-Wright 278, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum 282, Rockford 325, Mora 325, Math & Science Academy 333, Virginia 342, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 343, North Shore 363, Rush City 399, Glencoe-Silver Lake 441, Carlton/Wrenshall 464, Mountain Iron-Buhl 479, Norwood-Young America 491, Pine City 516, Mesabi East 539, St. Paul Academy & Summit School 546, Blake 557, Stewartville 565, Duluth Marshall 568, Trinity School at River Ridge 608, Esko 735, Watertown-Mayer 826, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 827, Lakeview Christian Academy 928, Chisholm 957

Individual Top 10 Results

1 Luke Olson, Ely, 17:38.3; 2 Tyson Mahar, EGF, 17:53.9; 3 Cole Nowacki, EGF, 17:58.0; 4 Jonathan Krueger, EGF, 18:04.7; 5 Cameron Stocker, Virginia, 18:13.9; 6 Harris Anderson, Math & Science, 18:18.8; 7 Cooper Lennox, Mora, 18:26.4; 8 Nels Trandahl, 18:30.0; 9 Trace Chiodo, Minnehaha Academy, 18:36.7; 10 Samson Hagen, Plainview-EM, 18:38.3.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

28 Bereket Loer, 19:16.3; 34 Lucas Hinojos, 19:27.2; 37 Nathaniel Bervig, 19:28.1; 46 Joshua Tabery, 19:59.1; 51 Eli Bervig, 20:07.1; 75 Lane Hoefs, 20:35.4; 88 Bjorn Brunsberg, 20:53.8.



