Wadena-DC boys second at Park Region Conference

The Wolverines finished with 34 points, while Ottertail Central grabbed the Park Region Conference Championship at the Whitetail Run Golf Course with 33 points on Oct. 16. The Wolverines were defeated by a point at the Ottertail Central Invitational in Henning.

“The teams came up a little short, but the take-away consolation is recognizing how many Wolverine CC individuals had an outstanding race day today!,” Wadena-DC head coach Michael Brunsberg said. “We ran together as a team and performed well. Hats off to our competition.”

It is the third straight season the Wolverines have finished in the top two of the event and it was the second time this season that the top seven runners finished under 20 minutes.

The Wolverines had four runners earn all-conference honors as well, while every varsity runner set a new personal record at the Whitetail Run Golf Course.

Ottertail Central’s Eli Carlson won the race. He finished with a time of 17 minutes, 24.8 seconds. He was able to hold off a pair of Wolverines for top honors. Bereket Loer finished in second place with a time of 17:32.9, while Lucas Hinojos was third with a time of 17:50.2.

Ottertail Central had a pair of runners finish fourth and fifth, helping them gain the edge on Wadena-DC. Donnie Frost was fourth, while Thomas Himmelspach was fifth with times of 18:17.3 and 18:19.0.

Jayson Young cracked the top 10 with an eighth place finish. He crossed the line at 18:45.1 and was followed by Isaac Ries in 10th place. Ries ended with a time of 19:00.0. Loer, Hinojos, Young and Ries earned all-conference honors for finishing in the top 10.

Joshua Tabery came in 11th, closely behind Ries. Tabery finished with a time of 19:06.0. Eli Bervig earned an 18th place finish at 19:34.0. Wyatt Peterson rounded out the top seven for Wadena-DC in the varsity race with a time of 19:55.7 for 22nd place.

Cody Wolff came in 25th place at 20:13.2, followed by Cole Dunker in 30th at 20:39.9. Paul Kim came in 52nd at 22.23.1 and Phillip Ross rounded out the field at 22:46.1.

The race marks the final regular season contest for the Wolverines. Now, their focus turns to the Section 8A Championships in Bagley on Oct. 26.

Park Region Conference

Team Results

Ottertail Central 33, Wadena-Deer Creek 34, United North Central 126, Parkers Prairie 129, New York Mills 139, Brandon-Evansville 142, Pine River-Backus, Pillager 240

Individual Top 10 Results

1 Eli Carlson, OTC, 17:24.8; 2 Bereket Loer, WDC, 17:32.9; 3 Lucas Hinojos, WDC, 17:50.2; 4 Donnie Frost, OTC, 18:17.3; 5 Thomas Himmelspach, OTC, 18:19.0; 6 Andreas Aho, UNC, 18:33.9; 7 Wesley Siira, B/E, 18:40.7; 8 Jayson Young, WDC, 18:45.1; 9 Cody Dolezal, OTC, 18:47.5; 10 Isaac Ries, WDC, 19:00.0.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

2 Bereket Loer, 17:32.9; 3 Lucas Hinojos, 17:50.2; 8 Jayson Young, 18:45.1; 10 Isaac Ries, 19:00.0; 11 Joshua Tabery, 19:06.0; 18 Eli Bervig, 19:34.0; 22 Wyatt Peterson, 19:55.7; 25 Codey Wolff, 20:13.2; 30 Cole Dunker, 20:39.9; 52 Paul Kim, 22:31.4; 56 Phillip Ross, 22:46.1.