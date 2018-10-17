Best finish for W-DC girls at Park Region Conference

The Wolverines finished with 41 points for second place, just six points behind United North Central. Ottertail Central came in third place, while Pillager was fourth and in fifth was Brandon/Evansville.

The Wolverines had four runners earn all-conference honors and all seven varsity runners set new personal records at the Whitetail Run Golf Course.

“The teams came up a little short, but the take-away consolation is recognizing how many Wolverine CC individuals had an outstanding race day today!,” Wadena-DC head coach Michael Brunsberg said. “We ran together as a team and performed well. Hats off to our competition.”

United North Central’s Annika Aho came in first place with a time of 20 minutes and 21.5 seconds.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Abby Motschenbacher finished in second place with a time of 20:51.7. She was one of four Wolverines inside the top 10, who captured Park Region All-Conference honors.

United North Central’s Kaarin Lehto came in third place, followed by a pair of teammates in Gabby Hrdlicka and Alessandra Matson. Lehto crossed the line at 21:48.5, while Hrdlicka had a time of 22:15.7 and Matson finished at 22:16.3.

Johanna Brunsberg followed in sixth place. She used a strong kick at the finish to cross the line with a time of 22:17.8. She was followed closely by a pair of Wadena-DC teammates when Ally Pavek finished in eighth place and Samantha Malone came in ninth place. Brunsberg, Pavek and Malone earned Park Region All-Conference honors. Pavek closed at 22:25.0, while Malone crossed at 22:37.4.

Sophie Kreklau finished in 17th place at 23:19.9, while Emma Ries finished at 24:02.8. Eve Collins rounded out the top seven for the Wolverines. She finished in 21st place at 24:08.7. Hailey Peterson rounded out the varsity field with a 35th place finish at 26:08.3.

The race marks the final regular season contest for the Wolverines. Now, their focus turns to the Section 8A Championships in Bagley on Oct. 26.

Park Region Conference

Team Results

United North Central 35, Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Ottertail Central 64, Pillager 90, Brandon/Evansville 152

Individual Top 10 Results

1 Annika Aho, UNC, 20:21.5; 2 Abby Motschenbacher, WDC, 20:51.7; 3 Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 21:48.5; 4 Gabby Hrdlicka, UNC, 22:15.7; 5 Alessandra Matson, UNC, 22:16.3; 6 Johanna Brunsberg, WDC, 22:17.8; 7 Ally Pavek, WDC, 22:25.0; 8 Katie George, OTC, 22:25.5; 9 Sam Malone, WDC, 22:37.4; 10 Laney Frost, OTC, 22:39.3.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

2 Abby Motschenbacher, 20:51.7; 6 Johanna Brunsberg, 22:17.8; 7 Ally Pavek, 22:25.0; 9 Sam Malone, 22:37.4; 17 Sophie Kreklau, 23:19.9; 20 Emma Ries, 24:02.8; 21 Eve Collins, 24:08.7; 35 Hailey Peterson, 26:08.3.