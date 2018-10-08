Wolverines take to the hills in Duluth at Swain Invitational

Minnehaha Academy captured the team title with 121 points in the Class A race. Mora was second with 133 points, while East Grand Forks came in third with 147 points. North Shore was fourth and Plainview-Elgin-Millville cam in fifth. Wadena-Deer Creek finished ninth overall with 321 points.

Mora’s Cooper Lennox was first with a winning time of 16 minutes and 27.7 seconds, while Virginia’s Cameron Stocke came in second at 16:29.6. Ely’s Luke Olson was third at 16:44.7, while a pair of East Grand Forks runners came in fourth and fifth place. Tyson Mahar was fourth, while Cole Nowacki was fifth at 16:48.5 and 16:55.3, respectively.

Bereket Loer came in 35th place for the Wolverines. He led the Wadena-DC pack with a time of 17:56.7 on the hilly course on top of Duluth’s Thompson Hill. Lucas Hinojos followed Loer closely when he finished in 38th place. Hinojos was a mere three seconds off of Loer’s pace at 17:59.7.

Isaac Ries was the third Wadena-DC runner to finish when he came in 80th place with a time of 18:50.5. Jayson Young came in 82nd with a time of 18:54.4, while Joshua Tabery came in 111th and was the fifth Wadena-DC runner across the line and the final point getter. Wyatt Peterson finished in 178th place with Wyatt Peterson at 21:09.9. Cole Dunker finished the race with a time of 21:23.9 for 186th place, rounding out the varsity field for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines returned to the course on Oct. 9 when they travel to Henning to compete on the Oakwood Golf Course.

Cooper Lennox, Mora, 16:27.7, 2. Cameron Stocke, Virginia, 16:29.6, 3. Luke Olson, Ely, 16:44.7, 4. Tyson Mahar, EGF, 16:48.5, 5. Cole Nowacki, EGF, 16:55.3, 6. Max Gifford, MA, 7. Wyatt Rauvola, CF, 17:13.2, 8. Samson Hagen, PEM, 17:14.3, 9. Dalton Piotter, Mountain Lake, 17:14.4, 10. Isaac Swanson, NS, 17:16.9.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

35 Bereket Loer, 17:56.7, 38 Lucas Hinojos, 17:59.7, 80 Isaac Ries, 18:50.5, 82 Jayson Young, 18:54.4, 111 Joshua Tabery, 19:39.3, 178 Wyatt Peterson, 21:09.9, 186 Cole Dunker, 21:23.9.

Wadena-DC girls finish 15th at Swain

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team has hit one of its busiest stretches of the season with three meets within a seven day span. The Wolverines made the trek to Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth, Minn., for the annual Swain Invitational on Oct. 6.

The Enger Course is typically one of the hillier courses competitors will compete on during the season on top of Duluth’s Thompson Hill. Lake City ran out in front of the pack, capturing the team title with 163 points. North Shore finished second with 166 points. Blake School was third with 176 points, while East Grand Forks was fourth, while Mora rounded out the top five in fifth place. Wadena-Deer Creek finished in 15th place with 412 points.

Crookston’s Katherine Geist continued her strong season with another win. Geist finished with the top time of 19 minutes and 9.5 seconds. Mesabi East’s Ava Hill came in second place at 19:39.8, while Lake City’s Jacey Majerus came in third at 20:00.2. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz was fourth at 20:03.7 and Grace Kassebaum of Minnehaha Academy was fifth at 20:08.9.

Abby Motschenbacher continued her run at the top for the Wolverines. She was the first Wadena-DC runner across the line in 19th place. Motschenbacher finished 19th with a time of 21:05.4.

Johanna Brunsberg was the second runner across the line with a time of 23:08.8 for 83rd place. Senior captain Samantha Malone finished in 100th place with a time of 23:37.5. Eve Collins finished with a time of 24:02.4 for 111th place.

Sophie Kreklau earned a 116th place with a time of 24:10.9, while Emma Ries was 131st place with a time of 24:34.3. Hailey Peterson rounded out the varsity field for the Wolverines when she crossed the line in 159th place at 25:56.8.

The Wolverines continue their busy week when they competed at Oakwood Golf Course on Oct. 9 in Henning, Minn.

Katherine Geist, Crookston, 19:09.5. 2. Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 19:39.8. 3. Jacey Majerus, LC, 20:00.2. 4. Natalie Fultz, EG, 20:03.7. 5. Grace Kassebaum, MA, 20:08.9. 6. Greta Hansen, Math and Science Academy, 20:17.5. 7. Annika Aho, United North Central, 20:22.3. 8. Molly Liston, Blake, 20:32.4. 9. Alaina Steele, Pine City, 20:35.5. 10. Emma Stattelman, Duluth Marshall, 20:39.8.

Wadena-DC Results

19 Abby Motschenbacher, 21:05.4; 83 Johanna Brunsberg, 23:08.8; 100 Samantha Malone, 23:37.5; 111 Eve Collins, 24:02.4;116 Sophie Kreklau, 24:10.9; 131 Emma Ries, 24:34.3; 159 Hailey Peterson, 25:56.8.