Wadena-DC rewrites personal record books at Perham Invite

The Wolverines finished in 11th place overall as all seven runners set new personal records or tied their personal best during the race.

Moorhead won the race by one point, edging out Perham by one point when the Yellowjackets finished with 59 points, behind Moorhead’s 58 points. Fargo North came in third place with 109 points, while Bemidji was fourth at 119. West Central Area came in fifth at 148.

Staples-Motley’s Emmet Anderson finished first with a time of 15 minutes and 45 seconds. Moorhead’s Zach Johnson came in second at 15:46.2, while Perham’s Brandon O’Hara came in third place with a time of 15:52.1. Moorhead’s Dawson Strom came in fourth at 15:53.5, while Fargo North’s Alex Luz came in fifth place at 16:04.2.

Overall, the Wadena-DC teams finished with 17 total career personal records. Bereket Loer set a new one when he finished in 38th place. He was the first Wadena-DC runner across the line. He finished with a time of 17:12.6. Lucas Hinojos set a new mark at 17:17.2 for 44th place. Isaac Ries came in 69th place with a time of 17:50.5, which set a new mark for him.

Joshua Tabery came in 81st place for Wadena-DC at 18:11.6, setting a new mark. Jayson Young tied his mark with a time of 18:24.2 for 93rd place. Eli Bervig finished with a time of 19:12.4 for 129th place and Wyatt Peterson finished with a time of 19:39.7 for 145th place with new personal records.

The Wolverines return to action when they travel to Henning on Oct. 9.

Perham Invitational

Boys Team Results

Moorhead 58, Perham 59, Fargo North 109, Bemidji 119, West Central 148, Lakeville South 156, Staples-Motley 165, Detroit Lakes 198, West Fargo Sheyenne 287, Fargo Shanley 313, Wadena-Deer Creek 325, Frazee 384, Pequot Lakes 398, Little Falls 461, Ottertail Central 476, Roseau 477, Bagley-Fosston 490, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 501, Fergus Falls 508, Lake Park-Audubon 580, Park Rapids 602, Nevis 635, United North Central 637, Pelican Rapids 703, Parkers Prairie 733, New York Mills 786, Cass Lake-Bena 894

Individual Top 10 Results

1 Emmet Anderson, S-M, 15:45.0; 2 Zach Johnson, MH, 15:46.2; 3 Brandon O’Hara, PER, 15:52.1; 4 Dawson Strom, MH, 15:53.5; 5 Alex Luz, FN, 16:04.2; 6 Clayton Anderson, PER, 16:10.1; 7 Jacob Knodle, WFS, 16:10.5; 8 Jack Otterson, LS, 16:19.1; 9 Hunter Klimek, S-M, 16:21.0; 10 Caleb Yokom, FN, 16:25.6.

Wadena-DC Results

38 Bereket Loer, 17:12.6; 44 Lucas Hinojos, 17:17.2; 69 Isaac Ries, 17:50.5; 81 Joshua Tabery, 18:11.6; 93 Jayson Young, 18:24.2; 129 Eli Bervig, 19:12.4; 145 Wyatt Peterson, 19:39.7.