Day of personal bests for WDC girls at Perham Invitational

Five of the seven runners for the Wolverines finished with personal bests as the team finished in 16th place at the traditionally fast course.

Wadena-Deer Creek finished in 16th place overall with a score of 385. Lakeville South captured the team title with 64 points, while Perham was second with 91 points, while Fargo North was third with 131 points. Moorhead was fourth and Staples-Motley was sixth.

Lakeville South’s Brianne Brewster finished first with a winning time of 18 minutes and 14.4 seconds. Fargo North’s Anna Lien came in second at 18:59.6, while Fargo Shanley’s Anna Bernhardt was third.

Abby Motschenbacher was the top finishing Wadena-Deer Creek runner. She finished 39th place with a time of 20:16.7. Johanna Brunsberg came in 86th place with a time of 21:49.7. Ally Pavek finished with a time of 22:07.6 for 93rd place. Sam Malone was in 96th at 22:08.2.Sophie Kreklau finished in 113th place with a time of 22:57.7.

It was a career best day for the those five runners for the Wolverines as they get ready for the Park Region Conference meet which will be at their home course on Oct. 16 at the Whitetail Run Golf Course.

Eve Collins was the sixth Wadena-DC runner at 23:15.9 for 119th. Emma Ries came in 133rd place with a finishing time of 24:16.3.

The Wolverines return to action when they travel to Henning on Oct. 9.

Perham Invitational

Girls Team Results

Lakeville South 64, Perham 91, Fargo North 131, Moorhead 155, Staples-Motley 166, West Central Area 197, Bemidji 215, Fargo Shanley 219, Fergus Falls 226, West Fargo Sheyenne 280, Pequot Lakes 288, Pelican Rapids 324, Little Falls 326, United North Central 353, Lake Park-Audubon 361, Wadena-Deer Creek 385, Detroit Lakes 424, Roseau 498.

Individual Top 10 Results

1 Brianne Brewster, LS, 18:14.4; 2 Anna Lien, FN, 18:59.6; 3 Anna Bernhardt, Shan, 19:00.6; 4 Liz Birkeland, PER, 19:14.1; 5 Onnica Stansburgy, WFS, 19:16.3; 6 Avery Heinz, LS, 19:20.9; 7 Cassie Jenny, LS, 19:21.3; 8 Regan DeWitt, BEM, 19:22.9; 9 Kira Sweeney, S-M, 19:24.1; 10 Gwen Yuoso, BEM, 19:24.6.

Wadena-DC Results

39 Abby Motschenbacher, 20:16.7; 86 Johanna Brunsberg, 21:49.7; 93 Ally Pavek, 22:07.6; 96 Sam Malone, 22:08.2; 113 Sophie Kreklau, 22:57.7; 119 Eve Collins, 23:15.9; 133 Emma Ries, 24:16.3.