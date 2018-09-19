Loer, Hinojos crack the top 10, Wolverines third in Bagley

The competition at Bagley gives competitors the opportunity to compete on the Section 8A Championship course at the Twin Pines Golf Course. The Wolverines hope to make a splash on that course. The Wolverines had two inside the top 10 with Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos earning top 10 finishes. Loer earned his fourth straight top 10 finish, while it was the third straight for Hinojos.

Staples-Motley won the team title with 51 points, while East Grand Forks was second with 69. Wadena-Deer Creek was third with 148. International Falls and Pequot Lakes rounded out the top five.

Emmet Anderson was the individual winner. The Staples-Motley sophomore finished with a time of 16 minutes and 8.3 seconds. East Grand Forks Tyson Mahar came in second at 16:52.3, while Cole Nowacki of East Grand Forks was third.

Loer led the way up front for the Wolverines. He finished with a time of 17:23.5. He was followed by Hinojos, who came in 10th at 17:32.5. Jayson Young was the third Wadena-DC runner across the line. He finished in 40th place. Young had a time of 18:41.9. Isaac Ries finished at 19:03.5, while Eli Bervig was the final point getter in 54th place. He finished with a time of 19:39.9. Joshua Tabery rounded out the varsity field for Wadena-Deer Creek with a 67th place finish. He ended with a time of 19:37.4.

The busy stretch for the Wolverines continues on Sept. 22 when they travel to Milaca for the Milaca Mega Meet, which is one of the nation’s largest cross country meets.

Bagley Invitational

Sept. 18

Team Scores

Staples-Motley 51, East Grand Forks 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 148, International Falls 159, Pequot Lakes 173, Bagley/Fosston 197, Frazee 199, Roseau 210, Thief River Falls 224, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 238, Lake Park-Audubon, 312, United North Central 335, Ada-Borup/NCW 339, Parkers Prairie 347, Warroad 360, Park Rapids Area 379, Hawley 423, Pelican Rapids 460, Lake of the Woods 521, Pine River-Backus 540

Individual Top 10

1 Emmet Anderson, S-M, 16:08.3; 2 Tyson Mahar, EGF, 16:52.3; 3 Cole Nowacki, 17:03.3; 4 Hunter Klimek, S-M, 17:08.2; 5 Christian Sterton, A-B/NC, 17:14.2; 6 Jonathan Krueger, EGF, 17:15.8; 7 Sakariye Ismail, EGF, 17:18.2; 8 Bereket Loer, WDC, 17:23.5; 9 David Johnson, PEL, 17:24.3; 10 Lucas Hinojos, WDC, 17:32.5.

Wadena-DC Results

8 Bereket Loer, 17:23.5; 10 Lucas Hinojos, 17:32.5; 40, Jayson Young, 18:41.9; 50 Isaac Ries, 19:03.5; 54 Eli Bervig, 19:13.9; 67 Joshua Tabery, 19:37.4.