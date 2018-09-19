Motschenbacher seventh, Wolverines eighth in Bagley

The Wolverines finished in eighth place overall, led by senior Abby Motschenbacher, who recorded another top 10 finish. Motschenbacher has been located in the top 10 all season long for the Wolverines. She finished seventh with a time of 20 minutes and 22.1 seconds. She helped the Wolverines improve their overall team performance from a year ago. Last year, the Wolverines finished 10th at the same event.

Crookston’s Catherine Geist continues to tear up the course. She finished first with a time of 19:36.8. Staples-Motley’s Kira Sweeney finished in second place at 19:44.3. East Grand Forks’ Lydia Floden was third, followed by Jerzie Finstad of Thief River Falls in fourth place. United North Central’s Annika Aho rounded out the top five.

Staples-Motley captured the team title with 54 points, while East Grand Forks was second with 69. Pelican Rapids finished third with 125 points, followed by International Falls with 145 and Warroad with 160 points.

Johanna Brunsberg crossed the finish line in 42nd place at 22:43.5. She was followed by Samantha Malone at 22:59.3 for 47th place. Sophie Kreklau moved up to 62nd for the Wolverines and was the fourth runner across the line. She ended with a time of 24:22.1. Ally Pavek came in 67th at 24:46.8, followed by Emma Ries in 74th at 25:01.0. Eve Collins came in 81st to round out the varsity field. She finished with a time of 25:30.9.

The busy stretch for the Wolverines continues on Sept. 22 when they travel to Milaca for the Milaca Mega Meet, which is one of the nation’s largest cross country meets.

Bagley Invitational

Sept. 18

Team Results

Staples-Motley 54, East Grand Forks 69, Pelican Rapids 125, International Falls 145, Warroad 160, Lake Park-Audubon 161, Pequot Lakes 167, Wadena-Deer Creek 176, Hawley 189, Thief River Falls 193, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 246, Roseau 291, Pillager 382.

Individual Top 10

1 Catherine Geist, CRK, 19:36.8; 2 Kira Sweeney, S-M, 19:44.3; 3 Lydia Floden, EGF, 20:08.5; 4 Jerzie Finstad, TRF, 20:09.6; 5 Annika Aho, UNC, 20:16.5; 6 Taytum Nelson, LPA, 20:20.0; 7 Abby Motschenbacher, WDC, 20:22.1; 8 Ryan Ford, IF, 20:36.0; 9 Abby Syverson, PEL, 20:36.6; 10 Amelia Landsverg, BF, 20:37.6.

Wadena-DC Results

7 Abby Motschenbacher, 20:22.1; 42 Johanna Brunsberg, 22:43.5; 47 Samantha Malone, 22:59.3; 62 Sophie Kreklau, 24:22.1; 67 Ally Pavek, 24:46.8; 74 Emma Ries, 25:01.0; 81 Eve Collins, 25:30.9.