Central Minnesota Boxing Team competes at Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament

Three of the Central Minnesota Boxing Team boxers had a successful tournament weekend in Hinckley on April 14-16.

Hinkley Grand Casino boxing ring.jpg
The Hinckley Grand Casino set up for the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament in Hinckley on April 14-16.
Contributed / Jeremy Umland
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
April 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM

HINCKLEY – The Central Minnesota Boxing Team packed its gloves and headed for a weekend full of boxing at the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament in Hinckley, Minnesota, on April 14-17.

Jaime Mora, Adam Umland and Tj Steward took to the ring over the weekend. Mora won the Region 4, 203-pound and up title and was the regional runner-up. Steward made it to the 165-pound semifinals but lost to the current Upper Midwest champion.

Jaime Mora.jpg
Jaime Mora before his fight at the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament in Hinckley at the Hinckley Grand Casino on April 14-16
Contributed / Jeremy Umland
Tj Steward.jpg
Tj Steward before his fight at the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament in Hinckley at the Hinckley Grand Casino on April 14-16.
Contributed / Jeremy Umland

Umland was the Region 4, 176-pound title winner and Region 4 runner-up. He was awarded the Region 4 featured boxer and received a Golden Gloves Scholarship. Umland is now ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 2 in the Upper Midwest.

Adam Umland 176lb.jpg
Adam Umland at the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament in Hinckley at the Hinckley Grand Casino on April 14-16.
Contributed / Jeremy Umland

The team will be back in Action on April 29 at the 7 Clans Casino in Red Lake, Minnesota.

Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Boxing is a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis. The organization provides a unique opportunity for younger athletes to develop important life skills. Hundreds of coaches, trainers and counselors spend hours of their time assisting the younger athletes in developing their personal character and athletic skills. Golden Gloves Boxing consists of athletes from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, according to the organization's website.

