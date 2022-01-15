FRAZEE — Addyson Gravelle led the Wolverines with 18 points on the way to 37-33 win over Frazee on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Wolverine girls ignited to take an early lead and held on for the win. Lauryn Gravelle added offensively with eight points.

"Solid overall defensive effort tonight against a scrappy Frazee team," head coach Jordan Cresap said. "First half we came out with a lot of energy, and used it to build a lead. Addyson Gravelle was our offensive spark all night, and played really aggressively. Second half we struggled a bit offensively, but despite those woes we still grinded out defensive possessions, rebounded well, and made just enough plays down the stretch to pull out the win."

WDC - 37

Frazee - 33