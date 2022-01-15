WADENA — All Wolverine boys that could play did play after jumping to an impressive lead over Sebeka on Friday, Jan. 14. They finished off the Trojans 62-22.

While Wadena-Deer Creek had 18 different players spending time on the court and 16 scoring, Sebeka brought just eight players to town, with a group of five doing all the scoring.

Payton Rondestvedt led for the Wolverines, scoring nine points before joining the cheering from the bench.

Pulling to a 46-9 lead by the half, the entire starting lineup for WDC remained on the bench for the second half. It was a nice break for the group that was on their third game this week, with one more to go on Saturday before earning a day of rest.

“The boys came out and played hard tonight. It was fun to see all of our guys get into the game for extended amounts of time," head coach Kevin TUmberg said. "Good way for everyone to have a different role; starters got to encourage team mates from the bench and a lot of depth bench guys got to contribute on the court.”

The win was a boost for the boys who are now at .500 in conference play with a 3-3 record.

Sebeka 9 13 – 22

Wadena-Deer Creek 46 16 – 62





SEBEKA

Zackaryas Thornton 2, Casey Blixt 2, Christian Berg 3, Teagen Lee 2, Isaac Kyllonen 13. FG 6-31 (19%), FT 7-9 (78%). 3-point 3-19 (16%).





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 2, Josh Dykhoff 1, Lyrik Haug 5, Noah Johnson 4, Isaac Christianson 7, Charlie Bushinger 5, D’Andre Hammond 2, Isaac Haman 1, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Josiah Kallevig 2, Peyton Church 5, Simon Kreklau 1, Phillip Ross 6, Jaxson Brown 3, Dylan Wirth 2, Nate Peterson 6. FG 24-62 (39%), FT 10-16 (63%). 3-point 4-17 (24%).