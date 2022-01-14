WADENA — Payton Rondestvedt posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as Aitkin defeated the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 57-52 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 13.

Peyton Church added 17 points and six rebounds for W-DC. Landon Janzen added 13 points for the Gobblers while Jaeland Williams scored 12.

The upset can be attributed to a Aitkin team that blew through the gates and caused WDC to turnover the ball 23 times. They also had more consistent scoring across their core six players.

“We turned the ball over way too many times and didn’t make enough plays down the stretch," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "Aitkin came out and played hard from the opening tip and we didn’t match it for the entirety of the game.”

The Wolverines did fight back in the second half and outscored the Gobblers 31-27. That wasn't enough to overcome the first half deficit of 9 points. WDC managed to add up 28 rebounds to Aitkin's 22.

Aitkin 30 27 – 57

Wadena-Deer Creek 21 31 – 52





AITKIN

Gus Sanford 7, Landon Janzen 13, Eli Christy 2, Zack MacDonald 17, Alex Palm 6, Jaelend Williams 12. FG 21-53 (39%), FT 11-17 (64%). 3-point 4-14 (28%). Overall: 3-6. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 5, Isaac Christianson 2, Payton Rondestvedt 20, Josiah Kallevig 4, Peyton Church 17, Josh Dykhoff 4. FG 19-45 (42%), FT 8-13 (61%). 3-point 6-16 (37%).