MENAHGA — Defense set the tone in Menahga’s 51-34 Park Region Conference girls basketball win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Braves jumped out to a 35-9 lead to remain undefeated in conference play. The loss brings the Wolverines to 6-5 record overall and 4-2 in their conference.
A 20-3 run put the Braves in control as five inside baskets by Janie Tormanen, two baskets by Allie Pfeifer, a jumper by Maryn Pinoniemi and a basket off a rebound by Mackenzie Anderson pushed the lead to 25-7 at the 6:09 mark. Lake converted a rebound into a three-point play, Peterson hit a 3-pointer, Pfeifer scored on a layup and Tormanen turned a steal into a layup as Menahga led 35-9 with 39 seconds left. Summer Pettit’s 3-pointer and Addyson Gravelle’s layup were the only points for W-DC during that stretch. Madison Packer’s jumper at the buzzer made it 35-11 at the break.
Two layups by Peterson, a layup by Tormanen and a layup off a steal by Pinoniemi extended the lead to 45-18 with 8:01 remaining. Addyson Gravelle hit a jumper, Lauryn Gravelle connected on a 3-pointer and Pettit turned a steal into a layup for the Wolverines. Three-pointers by Joie Koll and Anjalie Aho capped off the scoring for Menahga while Lauryn Gravelle, Addyson Gravelle and Grace Gallant hit 3-pointers and Payton Gravelle had a pair of inside baskets for the Wolverines down the stretch.
Tormanen (14) and Peterson (11) scored in double figures for the Braves, who improved to 6-0 in the conference and 10-1 overall.
Addyson Gravelle (11), Lauryn Gravelle (9) and Packer (7) combined for 27 points.