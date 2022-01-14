The Braves jumped out to a 35-9 lead to remain undefeated in conference play. The loss brings the Wolverines to 6-5 record overall and 4-2 in their conference.

A 20-3 run put the Braves in control as five inside baskets by Janie Tormanen, two baskets by Allie Pfeifer, a jumper by Maryn Pinoniemi and a basket off a rebound by Mackenzie Anderson pushed the lead to 25-7 at the 6:09 mark. Lake converted a rebound into a three-point play, Peterson hit a 3-pointer, Pfeifer scored on a layup and Tormanen turned a steal into a layup as Menahga led 35-9 with 39 seconds left. Summer Pettit’s 3-pointer and Addyson Gravelle’s layup were the only points for W-DC during that stretch. Madison Packer’s jumper at the buzzer made it 35-11 at the break.

Two layups by Peterson, a layup by Tormanen and a layup off a steal by Pinoniemi extended the lead to 45-18 with 8:01 remaining. Addyson Gravelle hit a jumper, Lauryn Gravelle connected on a 3-pointer and Pettit turned a steal into a layup for the Wolverines. Three-pointers by Joie Koll and Anjalie Aho capped off the scoring for Menahga while Lauryn Gravelle, Addyson Gravelle and Grace Gallant hit 3-pointers and Payton Gravelle had a pair of inside baskets for the Wolverines down the stretch.

Tormanen (14) and Peterson (11) scored in double figures for the Braves, who improved to 6-0 in the conference and 10-1 overall.

Addyson Gravelle (11), Lauryn Gravelle (9) and Packer (7) combined for 27 points.

WADENA-DEER CREEK: A. Gravelle 5 0-0 11, Packer 3 0-2 7, L. Gravelle 3 1-2 9, Gallant 1 0-0 3, P. Gravelle 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 (FG), 1 for 4 (FT).

MENAHGA: M. Pinoniemi 2 2-2 6, Peterson 4 2-2 11, Lake 2 1-1 6, J. Tormanen 7 0-0 14, Pfeifer 3 0-0 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Koll 1 0-0 3, Aho 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 (FG), 5 for 5 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 35, W-DC 11. Three-pointers: A. Gravelle 1, L. Gravelle 2, Gallant 1, Peterson 1, Lake 1, Koll 1, Aho 1.