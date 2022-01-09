STAPLES — Eleven Wolverines contributed to the scoring to take down Staples-Motley 67-40 at the Cardinal's nest.

Wadena-Deer Creek scoring was led by Summer Pettit with 12, Addy Gravelle 10, Ally Pavek 10, Montana Carsten 8 and Lauryn Gravelle 7.

The Wolverine's resounding lead allowed for much of the team to spend time on the floor.

"Solid team win today against a scrappy Staples-Motley team," head coach Jordan Cresap said. "Love seeing our kids encourage and support each other all throughout the night."

It was a win the team needed after a tough loss to Pillager the night before.

The Wolverines were up 38-21 by the half. The win brings WDC to 6-4 overall this season.