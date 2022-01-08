WADENA — Pillager’s Olivia Peterson tallied 20 points for the Huskies as they beat the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 46-32 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Jan 7.

The conference loss for the Wolverines brings their overall record to 5-4. Wadena-Deer Creeks’ scoring was led by senior Corra Endres with 8 and Lauryn Gravelle with 7.

Wolverine head coach Jordan Cresap was impressed with the defensive efforts of both teams.

"Tough night against a solid Pillager team," Cresap said. "Their quickness and athleticism was on full display defensively and it was tough cracking their matchup zone defense. Our defensive effort was very good all throughout, just couldn’t knock down shots when we needed to."

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 14 — 32

Pillager 17 29 — 46





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 5, Montana Carsten 5, Alexandra Pavek 2, Madison Packer 2, Corra Endres 8, Kaylin Lupkes 3, Lauryn Gravelle 7. FT 13-15 (87%). Conference: 4-1. Overall: 5-4.

PILLAGER

Grace Grimsley 6, Juliana Ewald 8, Jenna Woidyla 4, Olivia Peterson 20, Emma Schmit 8.