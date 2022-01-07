MENAHGA — A very well rested Wadena-Deer Creek boys squad defended well against the Menahga Braves in Thursday, Jan. 6, Park Region Conference basketball action.

After a three-week break from competition, WDC doubled up on Menahga from the start. They finished off the Braves with a 53-28 score that included an 18-point night for Peyton Church. Payton Rondestvedt racked up 16, Josiah Kallevig 13 and Phillip Ross 6 points. The rest of the boys were scoreless.

"Fun to be back in live action!" head coach Kevin Tumberg said.

While the Wolverines made enough points to distance themselves from the Braves, they missed a lot too. They shot about 39% from the field. Where Tumberg was pleased with the defense, he said the offense needs more work.

"We played a great game defensively, but will need to keep working on offense," Tumberg said.

The Wolverines kept control of the ball for much of the game, adding up 26 rebounds. Rondestvedt led with nine and three steals for his record.

For Menahga, Ryan Tolkkinen led with 8 points, though he too struggled to get a bucket to land. He was followed by Nicholas Wurdock, who tallied 7 points. Alec Aho was well rounded, recording 5 points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal.