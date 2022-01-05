WADENA — With Henning Hornet sophomore Lyvia Misegades scoring 36 points against the Wadena-Deer Creek girls on Tuesday night, it would seem the Wolverines were giving up the game.

On the contrary, as the Wolverines were battling tough and holding the rest of the team almost scoreless in the Wolverines 63-57 victory.

"Misegades was unbelievable tonight and made some big time plays for Henning," WDC girls head coach Jordan Cresap said. "Despite her success, we stayed the course and battled tough through the good and bad."

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Lauryn Gravelle was kept subdued for the first half but burst to life in the second half, posting a team high 19 points. Addyson Gravelle added 14 points for the Wolverines and Montana Carsten added 13 in the Park Region Conference victory. Carsten's three 3-point shots gave WDC a two-point advantage going into halftime.

Every shot counts in games like these and the Wolverines showed their skills making 83% of their free-throws. Henning posted a 67% success rate. The win kept the Wolverines perfect in the conference. Henning had only lost one other game this season, to Perham.

"Various girls hit some high pressure shots down the stretch," Cresap added. "We played good solid team basketball all throughout and I’m proud of our kids!"

Henning 26 31 – 57

Wadena-Deer Creek 28 35 – 63





HENNING

Faith Fisher 9, Lilya Fraki 4, Ella Missling , Ally Hart 5, Natalie Eckhoff 3, Lyvia Misegades 36.





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 14, Montana Carsten 13, Madison Cartsen 4, Corra Endres 5, Kaylin Lupkes 6, Lauryn Gravelle 19, Payton Gravelle 2. Conference: 3-0. Overall: 4-3. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.