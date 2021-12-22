WADENA — The Wolverine girls took some lessons from a highly trained Hawley team as they outscored W-DC 65-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Summer Pettit led scoring for Wadena-Deer Creek with 11 points.
Hawley quickly took the lead running 12-4 before the Wolverines took their first timeout. They would take two more timeouts before the halftime when the Nuggets were up 35-16. Hawley was effective at a full-court press early on, but the Wolverines soon increased their tempo enough to undo that effort. It was Hawley's use of screens and rotations that seemed to open up key shots from the field.
"We got outworked in the first half which led to offensive rebounds and extra opportunities for them," head coach Jordan Cresap said.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Wolverines struggled offensively. They held the Nuggets back with defense but even the slightest opening was a score for the near flawless Hawley team.
"Second half we competed much better, but Hawley proved why they are the class of section 8AA," Cresap continued. "It’s good for our girls to see this level of play and hopefully we can learn from it."