WADENA — The Wolverine girls took some lessons from a highly trained Hawley team as they outscored W-DC 65-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Summer Pettit led scoring for Wadena-Deer Creek with 11 points.

Hawley quickly took the lead running 12-4 before the Wolverines took their first timeout. They would take two more timeouts before the halftime when the Nuggets were up 35-16. Hawley was effective at a full-court press early on, but the Wolverines soon increased their tempo enough to undo that effort. It was Hawley's use of screens and rotations that seemed to open up key shots from the field.

"We got outworked in the first half which led to offensive rebounds and extra opportunities for them," head coach Jordan Cresap said.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Wolverines struggled offensively. They held the Nuggets back with defense but even the slightest opening was a score for the near flawless Hawley team.

"Second half we competed much better, but Hawley proved why they are the class of section 8AA," Cresap continued. "It’s good for our girls to see this level of play and hopefully we can learn from it."

Hawley 35 30 — 65

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 25 — 41





HAWLEY

Isabel Steer 16, Anna Steer 14, Kylie Crabtree 13, Kaylie Crabtree 14, Alexandra Eilbertson 4, Paige Blakeway 4. FT 6-13 (%).





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 8, Montana Carsten 6, Summer Pettit 11, Alexandra Pavek 3, Madison Packer 6, Lauryn Gravelle 3, Payton Gravelle 2, Jenna Dykhoff 2. FT 8-8 (100%). Overall: 4-2. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.



