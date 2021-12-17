WADENA — Payton Rondestvedt finished with 15 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines fell to the Henning Hornets 72-48 in a Park Region Conference matchup Thursday. Dec. 16.

Peyton Church scored 10 points for the Wolverines while Teshe Loer added in 8.

“We didn’t play well as a team tonight," head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "We took plays off and gave Henning many open looks and, to their credit, they knocked those shots down.”

They sure did. Henning's Mason Hammer scored 20 points while Tyson Misegades was right behind at 19 points.

Henning 36 36 — 72

Wadena-Deer Creek 21 27 — 48





HENNING

Tanner Arndt 8, Tyson Misegades 19, Carter Dilly 2, Kale Misegades 6, Mason Hammer 20, Calvin Stueve 14, Carter Kenyon 1, Dawson Misegades 2. FG 28-52 (54%), FT 6-13 (46%). 3-point 10-20 (50%).





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 8, Lyrik Haug 3, Isaac Christianson 3, Payton Rondestvedt 15, Josiah Kallevig 5, Peyton Church 10, Phillip Ross 4. FG 18-53 (34%), FT 8-12 (67%). 3-point 4-21 (19%). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 2-3. Next: at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.