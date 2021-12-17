BERTHA — An aggressive finish helped the Wadena-Deer Creek girls' basketball team overcome the Bertha-Hewitt squad Thursday, Dec. 16, with a final score of 59-36.

Four girls scored double digits during the game including Lauryn Gravelle leading with 13, Addyson Gravelle and Summer Pettit each with 12 and Montana Carsten adding 10.

The win brought the Wolverines overall record to 3-2 and 3-0 in the conference. Head coach Jordan Cresap said the team rallied well after a slow start.

"We had good balance offensively and moved the ball well," Cresap said. "It was good to see some of our players play more aggressive and get to the free throw line."