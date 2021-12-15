WADENA — With four Wadena-Deer Creek players draining three-pointers in the first half of their matchup with Pine River-Backus on Tuesday, it looked like the team couldn't miss.

But the Tigers defense and their ability to capitalize on free throws kept the Wolverines down as they lost 42-36 loss. The Tigers shot 66% from the charity stripe.

Ally Pavek, Kaylin Lupkes, Addyson Gravelle and Corra Endres were confined to the outside of the arch early on and so they showed you can't give them shots like that either.

But the score at the half, 15-15, showed that there wasn't a lot else going on offensively for either team.

In the second half, Montana Carsten showed that she too is a threat beyond the arch with three 3-pointers as well. She ended the night with 11 points, just ahead of Kaylin Lupkes who tacked on 9 points.

But missing from the game was the regular scoring of Madison Packer and Lauryn Gravelle. Neither scored on the night. The Tigers just wouldn't let anyone near the hoop for a shot.

The Tigers pulled away just enough to claim victory in the end. Wolverine head coach Jordan Cresap called it a "good competitive game against a solid Pine River team."

"Our effort was there, just couldn’t capitalize on opportunities we were given," Cresap added.

The Wolverines are now 2-2 and move on with games against Bertha-Hewitt and Park Rapids Area this week.

Pine River-Backus 15 27 — 42

Wadena-Deer Creek 15 21 — 36





PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 8, Caden Borman 4, Ramsey Tulenchik 16, Claire Dahl 5, Emily Hanneken 3, Hannah Barchus 6.

Overall: 2-3.





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 11, Summer Pettit 2, Alexandra Pavek 3, Corra Endres 3, Kaylin Lupkes 9, Mercedes Schulz 1. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16.