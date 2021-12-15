The Wolverines quickly put distance between themselves and the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday night and never looked back in a 78-44 finish.

The Wolverines continuously punched holes in the Bears' defense shooting 47% from the field. Meanwhile the Bears shot 38% from the field and turned the ball over 27 times as they kept getting stuck in the Wolverines full-court press. Teshe Loer, Josiah Kallevig and Peyton Church each helped the effort with four steals.

Leading the Wolverines was Teshe Loer who piled on 21 points. Kallevig added 18 points and Church 16.

Sophomore Teshe Loer said the team is very close to each other so being able to put together the plays that work this season has been fun to be a part of.

"We knew we could play hard against them, do some good defense, push the ball against them, and that's what we did," Loer said. "We've been playing good as a team."

Working on their defense and shooting has been showing success for the team.

Up by 35 points, the entire starting lineup was pulled with much of the second half to go and some up and coming Wolverines got in on the scoring as well.

"Loved being able to get some new guys some action for the first time this season," head coach Kevin Tumberg said of the game. "It's always a good game when you can pull your starters early in the game and let guys get opportunities. We pressed quite a bit last night and it worked effectively. This team is very athletic and likes to fly around, so it is definitely something that you can expect to see moving forward."

Coach felt the team could have been more disciplined in the game and will have to be if they want to compete with Henning on Thursday.

“I thought we played a solid game, but could have started a lot more focused," Tumberg said. "We were undisciplined defensively and gave up some easy, uncontested lay-ups. We were also not very patient on offense and took some questionable shots. The possessions we were patient, we got high-percentage, quality looks. We are going to have to come out with more energy and intensity on Thursday if we want to compete with Henning.”