WADENA — Friday night's matchup between Wadena-Deer Creek and New York Mills could have gone either way but a team effort lifted the home team over the Eagles in the final seconds 45-40.

The Wolverines started the night on the wrong foot it seemed and head coach Jordan Cresap called a time out just 45 seconds into play with the Eagles up 6-3. The blue and gold managed to lock down the Eagles' offense for a bit on the way to a 20-9 lead after about 10 minutes.

In response, the Eagles upped their game increasing pressure at half court to force turnovers. But the Wolverines freshman Montana Carsten was not to be stifled as her 3-point gun was dead accurate. When she couldn't find an opening, she fed Lauryn Gravelle at the post who also seemed to be incapable of missing as the Wolverines wrapped up the first half 27-15.

While the Wolverines were accurate, the Eagles came out of the halftime ready to put on a full court press. It was a risk that paid off well in creating turnover after turnover. Meanwhile the Eagle's own 3-point master Bella Bauck launched an attack that evened the score at 40-40. New York Mills seemed ready and able to upset the Wolverines.

Cresap called for another timeout with 2:39 on the clock. It became an absolute must to break through the full-court press and that required all the girls to be sure of their target. It also required the speed and ball handling abilities of Madison Packer who kept the ball moving through the wall of Eagle defenders. Packer finally found Summer Pettit wide open at the arch ready to drop in the three-pointer that the Wolverines so desperately needed. The swish was sweet indeed.

From there the Wolverines nabbed the ball back and had 13.9 seconds to hang on. NYM had chances but turned over the ball and was forced to foul Packer. As is her style, she did not miss her two free shots giving the Wolverines some breathing room and a 5 point lead to win.

The win was impressive as the Eagles came in to the game 3-0 so far this season. The Wolverines now sit at 2-1 this season.

