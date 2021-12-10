The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines boys basketball team fell short against the New York Mills Eagles 77-65 in a high energy, high-scoring game in a full Wadena Elementary Gymnasium Thursday night.

“We played tough tonight," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "Mills has a lot of hype around them. They are big and fast, but we kept it close.”

The Wolverines started the first half out on top, carrying the lead until an Eagles nine-point run flipped the lead in favor of New York Mills 25-21. W-DC would battle back to take a momentary 30-29 lead after sophomore Josiah Kallevig drained a threw-pointer beyond the arc. However, the Eagles would respond with another eight-point run to close the half with a 37-33 lead.

New York Mills came out hot in the second half and took a little more control of the momentum. Eagles' seniors Tate Olson, Jack Peeters and Jonah Johnson led the charge and quickly helped to take a commanding 52-35 lead. However, W-DC went on a 15-6 run of its own to claw back within eight points.

“We were just a couple of shots away tonight. We were right there,” Tumberg said.

The early second-half charge would prove to be too much for the Wolverines to climb back from as they fell victim to a final score of 77-65.

“It was a tough loss tonight, but I can't wait to see them again later this year,” Tumberg said.

Kallevig led the Wolverines in scoring with 19 points and four rebounds. Senior Payton Rondestvedt had 17 points and 3 rebounds, while sophomore Peyton Church had 13 points.

Olson led the Eagles with 27 points and two rebounds. Johnson had 19 points and two rebounds, while Peeters had 16 points and three rebounds.

As of Thursday morning, New York Mills cracked the top 10 in the Minnesota Basketball News Class A polls. At 2-0 on the season, the Eagles are off to a strong start as they aim for a promising 2021-22 campaign. W-DC suffered its second straight loss on Thursday as the Wolverines look to get back to .500 on Tuesday night with at Bertha-Hewitt.