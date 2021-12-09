Barnesville 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

BARNESVILLE — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Josiah Kallevig tallied 16 points and Payton Rondestvedt followed with 15 in an 82-60 non-conference loss to Barnesville Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Rondestvedt led with 8 rebounds. Kallevig had an impressive 70% field goal average.

After a quiet start for the Wolverines, dropping in just 18 points in the first period, WDC was right with Barnesville in the second period adding 42 points.

Conference rival New York Mills comes to town Thursday, Dec. 9, for an exciting match up at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary gym. The location move comes as a wrestling quadrangular is happening at the high school gym.

Barnesville 35 47 -- 82

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 42 -- 60

BARNESVILLE





Zachary Bredman 6, Cameron Hang 4, Logan Ernst 21, Tate Inniger 18, Isaac Maneval 2, Ryan Rusted 14, Kaden Zenzen 11, Jonathan Robideau 2, Wyatt Suter 4. FG 33-73 (45%), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 10-29 (34%).





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 7, Lyrik Haug 3, Isaac Christianson 2, Charlie Bushinger 1, Payton Rondestvedt 15, Josiah Kallevig 16, Peyton Church 14, Phillip Ross 2. FG 24-56 (42%), FT 5-9 (55%). 3-point 7-24 (29%). Overall: 1-1.

Next: hosts New York Mills, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9