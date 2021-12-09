Barnesville 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
BARNESVILLE — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Josiah Kallevig tallied 16 points and Payton Rondestvedt followed with 15 in an 82-60 non-conference loss to Barnesville Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Rondestvedt led with 8 rebounds. Kallevig had an impressive 70% field goal average.
After a quiet start for the Wolverines, dropping in just 18 points in the first period, WDC was right with Barnesville in the second period adding 42 points.
Conference rival New York Mills comes to town Thursday, Dec. 9, for an exciting match up at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary gym. The location move comes as a wrestling quadrangular is happening at the high school gym.