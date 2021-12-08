VERNDALE — The Pirates were quick on their feet, but the Wolverines put up a defensive effort that just could not be broken as Wadena-Deer Creek came away the easy winner 39-23 on Tuesday night.

WDC senior Lauryn Gravelle was consistent under the bucket adding up 12 points on the night. Not far behind was senior Madison Packer and Addyson Gravelle each slipping through for 10 points each.

For the Pirates, Katie Blaha and Reagan Ludovissie were the leading scorers with 6 points each.

WDC head coach Jordan Cresap was pleased with the win and considered the Verndale team a difficult bunch to compete with. It was a head-to-head battle over much of the first period of the game. In the second, however, the Wolverines looked to stick to the Pirates like glue, not allowing an easy shot.

"Turned it up defensively in the second half which led to some much needed offense," Cresap said. "Solid contributions from many different players tonight, but Lauryn Gravelle really brought the intensity from start to finish both offensively and defensively."

Once the defense was up, the Wolverines kept landing layups that really helped them pull away.

Just two games into the season, Cresap said they're trying some unconventional lineups as they have a lot of players that can perform. He's pleased with the team's attitude thus far.

"We're playing smart basketball. Everybody is bought into what we are trying to do," Cresap said.





Wadena-Deer Creek 17 22 -- 39

Verndale 10 13 -- 23





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 10, Montana Carsten 2, Summer Pettit 1, Madison Packer 10, Kaylin Lupkes 4, Lauryn Gravelle 12.

Conference: 1-0. Overall: 1-1.

Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

VERNDALE

Keara Kern 5, Madison Schmitz 4, Katie Blaha 6, Reagan Ludovissie 6, Olivia Olsson 2. Conference: 0-1.

Overall: 1-2.

Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.