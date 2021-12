CROSBY — The Wolverines struggled to score in their first game of the season losing to Crosby-Ironton 45-27 on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The team's strength came from Lauryn Gravelle who notched 8 points on the night. Not nearly enough to contend with C-I's Tori Oehrlein’s 26 points.

WDC senior Madison Packer was next with 6 points.

The Rangers shot 35% from the field while the Wolverines made just 21% of their field goal attempts.

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 9 — 27

Crosby-Ironton 21 24 — 45

Montana Carsten 3, Summer Pettit 3, Madison Packer 6, Corra Endres 4, Lauryn Gravelle 8, Payton Gravelle 3. FG 8-37 (21%), FT 4-9 (44%). 3-point 7-21 (33%). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7