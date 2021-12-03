In the first three minutes of the first regular season game, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys left their opponents scoreless and never looked back in their eventual 76-62 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Thunder seemed unprepared for the Wolverines strong press that brought numerous turnovers. In an effort to gain some ground back the Thunder got themselves into foul trouble early.

With a 10-0 lead after 3 minutes, it seemed the Wolverines were not going to give up a score. But the Thunder eventually made some adjustments that helped them come back and finish out the first half trailing 40-32.

Point guard Teshe Loer had the steady hand putting up 16 points and only fouling once. He finished with a 66% field goal average, four rebounds and five steals.

WDC's Peyton Church put up the most shots and tallied the most points at 18. Payton Rondestvedt added 14 points and Josiah Kallevig was almost perfect with his 11 points for the team. Kallevig was also a steady threat on defense and nabbed four steals.

By the end of the second half, the Wolverines were clearly in control and both teams relieved much of the bench to spend some time on the court. The Thunder was troubled by the Wolverines pressure over most of the court leading to 30 turnovers. Meanwhile the Wolverines were at about half as many turnovers.

It was a great way to start the season as head coach Kevin Tumberg reflected on game 1.

"I thought defensively, I'm most excited about," Tumberg said. "I thought our guys were pesky all night and if we can do that game in and game out we're gonna have a lot of fun."

Offensively, he knows some of the guys that typically score big, were a little quiet out of the gates. There's a lot of games ahead to work on that side of things.

Going up against Barnesville next will be a "good early test," Tumberg said as they have been known to give the Wolverines a run for their money. That game is set for 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Barnesville.

LPGE 32 30 — 62

WDC 40 36 — 76





LPGE

Barrero 4, Maldanado 18, Maleek 6, Mesa 2, Larson 2, Lowe 18, Steinmetz 10, Danielson 2. FG 25-58 (43%), FT 2-6 (33%). 3-point 10-20 (50%).





WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 16, Isaac Christianson 3, Charlie Bushinger 1, D’Andre Hammond 7, Payton Rondestvedt 14, Josiah Kallevig 11, Peyton Church 18, Phillip Ross 6. FG 31-68 (45%), FT 11-23 (47%). 3-point 3-22 (13%). Overall: 1-0. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Barnesville 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.