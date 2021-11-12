The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team announced the signing of Janie Tormanen (F/C, 6-0, Menahga, Minn./Menahga H.S.) to a National Letter of Intent. Tormanen is the first signee for the Golden Eagles for the 2022 graduating class, according to a news release from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

“Janie a long athletic player that can stretch the floor with her ability to shoot the three, as well as playing inside,” said Head Coach Mike Roysland. “Because of her versatility she can cause a lot of mismatch problems for teams. We’re excited to have her as a part of Golden Eagle women’s basketball.”

Tormanen has competed in girl’s basketball and volleyball at Menahga H.S. Tormanen tallied 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for Menahga H.S. as a junior. Tormanen had a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-31 victory against Sebeka H.S. Feb. 16, 2021. In volleyball, Menahga missed a chance at the Section 8AA North championship with a loss in the semifinals to Thief River Falls H.S. Tormanen had 10 kills in the match, playing as a middle hitter for the squad. Tormanen had 15 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Bertha-Hewitt H.S. Sept. 27, 2021.