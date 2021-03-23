The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team was recently named a recipient of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Team Academic Championship for Section 8AA.

WDC head boys basketball coach Kevin Tumberg said part of what makes this team so special is that they are the true definition of student-athletes.

"They take their school work seriously and understand that it’s an important part of their future lives. This makes it back-to-back season that we’ve been honored with this award and we’ll hope for a 3-peat next year!" said a very proud Coach Tumberg in a WDC School report.

WDC’s academic accomplishment will be displayed periodically on the scoreboard at the Target Center throughout the State Basketball Tournament. WDC student-athletes will receive certificates of achievement too.

"Congratulations to your team, school, coaches, and athletic department for promoting such quality student-athletes," said Kelly Raymond, Team Academic Championships chair, Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association, in the email announcing WDC's award.