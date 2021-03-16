Wadena-Deer Creek's season came down to the wire Monday, March 9, in the pigtail round of the section playoffs against Frazee. Unfortunately, the Wolverines season came to an end in overtime with a 39-35 loss to Frazee.

The game started a little slow for the Wolverines, but the team rallied and went into the break with a 21-17 lead over the Hornets.

The Wolverines were unable to create any separation from the Hornets in the second half and struggled to score. According to head coach Jordan Cresap, "Frazee made some nice plays down the stretch and we didn't. Our effort was there and we did a nice job defensively, we just couldn't get any buckets to fall late in the game."

With the victory, the Hornets move on to the play-in round Wednesday, March 17. They travel to Fergus Falls to take on the No. 1 seed.

FRA 17 18 4 - 39

WDC 21 14 0 - 35

FRA-Kate Vigen 8, Madison Starry 7, Annika Reierson 8, Danielle Piche 4, Riyan Eckert 8, Kaidence Mayfield 4

3-pointers: Vigen, Starry, Reierson, Eckert, 1. Free Throws: 4-6. Team Fouls: 11.

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 3, Montana Carsten 9, Madison Packer 6, Corra Endres 2, Kaylin Lupkes 5, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Nevada Schulz 8

3-pointers: Carsten 3, Lupkes 1, Schulz 2. Free Throws: 3-7. Team Fouls: 10.