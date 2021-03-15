Looking to avenge a loss earlier in the season, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines (8-10) will travel to Frazee to take on the Hornets (9-9) in the pigtail round of the Section 8AA tournament Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m.

The Wolverines (8-10) have battled adversity this season, including injuries. One of the team's top scorers, Madison Carsten, was sidelined early with a knee injury that required surgery, and the team faced other obstacles as well, according to head coach Jordan Cresap.

The adversity has also led to growth for the team. "Despite everything surrounding this season, it has been a fun year of growth and development for our squad," Cresap said. "We've played our best basketball toward the end of the year, which is all you can ask for as a coach."

The team hopes to use its late season momentum against a tough Frazee team. "It will be a tough game on the road in Frazee," Cresap said. "They have some knockdown shooters and play physical. We will have to be locked in defensively to compete with the Hornets. We lost a close one to them earlier in the year so we are looking to avenge that loss."

The Wolverines lost to the Hornets 53-48 Feb. 9, which has helped fuel WDC's motivation to move on to the next round. The winner will play No. 1 seed Fergus Falls Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. in Fergus Falls.