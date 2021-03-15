The Wolverines were up by six at halftime, and they were able to expand their lead slightly in the second half. Head coach Jordan Cresap credits the team's ability to stay cool under pressure with contributing to the victory. "Balanced scoring and second half composure were the keys to this win," Cresap said.

Montana Carsten and Lauryn Gravelle also made some key shots in the second half, scoring 9 and 8 points, respectively. Carsten had 15 points in the game, followed by Gravelle with 14 points.

"It was fun to end the regular season on a win over a very solid and well coached Walker team," Cresap said.

The Wolverines finish 8-10 for the season.

WDC 28 30 - 58

WHA 22 26 - 48

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 15, Summer Pettit 3, Madison Packer 9, Kaylin Lupkes 1, Lauryn Gravelle 14, Nevada Schulz 7

3-pointers: A. Gravelle 3, Carsten 5, Pettit 1. Free Throws: 5-11. Team Fouls: 13.

WHA-Ally Sea 7, Emma Deegan 6, Kali Oelschlager 20, Avery Morrison 12, Alexa Johonnsen 1, Karalyn Oberfell 2

3-pointers: Oelschlager 4. Free Throws: 14-20. Team Fouls: 13.