Wadena-Deer Creek was hoping to close out the regular season against Menahga with a win Friday, March 12, but it wasn't to be. The Wolverines fell to the Braves 58-53 in a game that was pretty evenly matched.

The Braves started strong, putting up 33 points in the first half and creating an 15 point deficit for the Wolverines to overcome. WDC made an effort to close that gap in the second half, outscoring Menahga 35-25, but it wasn't quite enough to win the game.

Head coach Kevin Tumberg said the energy was lacking for the Wolverines, and Menahga capitalized on that.

"Menahga came out with fire and showed early that they wanted this one more than we did," Tumberg said. "We need to watch film over the weekend and next week to see how we can look to improve going into the section tournament next week."

The Wolverines finished the season with a 10-8 record. They begin section play this week.

MEN 33 25 - 58

WDC 18 35 - 53

MEN-Jared Tolkkinen 15, Christian Johnson 7, Andreas Aho 23, Nick Wurdock 5, Connor Korvela 8

3-pointers: Tolkkinen 3, Johnson, Aho, 2, Wurdock, Korvela, 1. Free Throws: 7-14. Team Fouls: 14.

WDC-Zach Shaw 16, Tony Kreklau 4, Teshe Loer 3, Aiden Larson 3, Payton Rondestvedt 16, Peyton Church 11

3-pointers: Shaw, Church, 3, Loer, Rondestvedt, 1. Free Throws: 13-22. Team Fouls: 17.