The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines got off to a slow start in their game against New York Mills Thursday, March 11. That and too many turnovers in the first half contributed to the Wolverines 54-31 loss to the Eagles.

The Wolverines tried to make a comeback late in the first half, but it just wasn't enough to overcome New York Mills.

"New York Mills physicality and athleticism forced us into some poor decisions and too many turnovers in the first half," WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. "We couldn't match their effort on the board either."

The Wolverines are 7-10 this season. Their last regular season game is Saturday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Walker.

NYM 29 25 - 54

WDC 16 15 - 31

NYM-Bella Bauck 14, Anna Meech 2, Aidyn Baune 2, Moriah Geiser 7, Ayla Olson 6, Megan Riedel 11, Kali Olson 12

3-pointers: Bauck 3. Free Throws: 7-16. Team Fouls: 10.

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 1, Montana Carsten 9, Madison Packer 4, Corra Endres 2, Kaylin Lupkes 6, Jenna Dykhoff 2, Nevada Schulz 7

3-pointers: Carsten 3, Schulz 1. Free Throws: 1-4. Team Fouls: 10.