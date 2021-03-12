The score was tied up in the second half but WDC gradually put the pressure on the Cardinals and managed to earn some key points on their way to a 60-47 win. In the final minutes, the Wolverines looked to have far better control of the ball and had no trouble finding the bucket.

The Cardinals came into the game with just three wins on the season and zero wins in their Mid-state Conference. Meanwhile WDC is now 10-7 on the season with seven wins in the Park Region Conference.

Staples-Motley goes on to play Norman County on Friday. WDC plays at Menahga Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Menahga's record was 5-8 as of Thursday. WDC and Menahga last met on Feb. 18 when WDC handled the Braves 72-58.