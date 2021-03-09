Wadena-Deer Creek was unable to stop Henning's offense in its 77-36 loss to the Hornets Monday, March 8, in Wadena.

The Wolverines found themselves in a substantial deficit at the end of the first half, trailing the Hornets 41-13. With Henning putting up another 36 in the second half, WDC was unable to overcome that deficit.

Henning also spread the ball around, with 10 players scoring for the Hornets. Montana Carsten led scoring for the Wolverines with 9 points.

The Wolverines drop to 7-9 on the season. They travel to New York Mills Thursday, March 11, for a 7:30 p.m. start.

HEN 41 36 - 77

WDC 13 23 - 36

HEN-Faith Fisher 8, Becca Frederick 4, Megan Rinicker 10, Ellie Dague 20, Ally Hart 4, Megan Weber 10, L. Misegades 2, Grace Hammer 5, Kylie Frederick 12, L. Fraki 2

3-pointers: Dague 4, Weber 2. Free Throws: 3-3. Team Fouls: 5.

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 2, Montana Carsten 9, Madison Packer 4, Corra Endres 7, Kaylin Lupkes 4, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Nevada Schulz 6

3-pointers: Carsten 3, Endres, Gravelle, 1, Schulz 2. Free Throws: 2-7. Team Fouls: 5.