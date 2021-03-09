Wadena-Deer Creek and Henning battled through three overtime periods before the Hornets finally claimed an 80-75 victory over the Wolverines Monday, March 8, in Henning.

In their third game in four days, the Wolverines couldn't quite match the Hornets in the final overtime period, leading to the loss.

Payton Rondestvedt put up a double double for the Wolverines, scoring 29 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the game. He also had three steals for the team. Zach Shaw also had a good night for the Wolverines, scoring 23 points.

The Wolverines are 9-7 on the season. They host Staples-Motley Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

HEN 28 29 8 7 8 - 80

WDC 24 33 8 7 3 - 75

HEN-Tanner Arndt 16, Tyson Misegades 19, Kale Misegades 10, Joe Angell 12, Mason Hammer 23

3-pointers: Arndt, K. Misegades, Hammer, 2, T. Misegades 4. Free Throws: 12-17. Team Fouls: 16.

WDC-Zach Shaw 23, Tony Kreklau 8, Teshe Loer 5, Aiden Larson 4, Payton Rondestvedt 29, Peyton Church 6

3-pointers: Shaw 5, Loer 1, Rondestvedt 6. Free Throws: 11-16. Team Fouls: 15.