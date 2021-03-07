The team's balanced scoring attack, led by Payton Rondestvedt with 20 points, also contributed to the victory. Wolverines head coach Kevin Tumberg praised his team's hustle. "We were all over the floor on the defensive end and that led to forcing Park Rapids into 24 turnovers," Tumberg said. "I thought we showed tremendous effort on the glass by holding them to 10 offensive boards."

The Wolverines improve to 9-6 this season. They travel to Henning for a 7:30 p.m. start Monday, March 8.

PR 19 22 - 41

WDC 35 27 - 62

PR-James Hartig 3, Noah Morris 7, Parker Harmon 10, Mason Yliniemi 3, Isaiah Phillippi 3, Logan Jackson 7, Nick Michaelson 8

3-pointers: Hartig, Yliniemi, Phillippi, Jackson, 1, Morris, Harmon, 2. Free Throws: 3-9. Team Fouls: 12.

WDC-Zach Shaw 14, Tony Kreklau 4, Teshe Loer 9, Aiden Larson 11, Payton Rondestvedt 20, Peyton Church 4

3-pointers: Shaw, Rondestvedt, 2, Loer, Church, 1. Free Throws: 16-21. Team Fouls: 9.