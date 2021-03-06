After a tough loss to New York Mills Tuesday, Wadena-Deer Creek came back with a vengeance, beating Bertha-Hewitt 71-30 in a conference game Friday, March 6.

Wolverines head coach Kevin Tumberg said a big night was a welcome change. "The boys came out with a ton of energy tonight and got a big win," Tumberg said. "We haven't seemed to be ourselves lately, so a big night was definitely welcomed."

The team had a game plan that included limiting turnovers and holding the Bears to one shot on offense. They executed that plan well, committing only seven turnovers all night and allowing Bertha-Hewitt just four offensive rebounds. Senior Zach Shaw put up 24 points and had three steals in the game, leading all scorers.

The Wolverines improve to 8-6 on the season. They traveled to Park Rapids, Saturday, March 6. Results to come soon from that game.

BH 19 11 - 30

WDC 40 31 - 71

BH-Aden Rach 7, Fox 5, Cameron Mitchell 3, Eckel 2, Kole Weishalla 6, Ethan Wachlin 7

3-pointers: Miller, Fox, Mitchell, 1, Weishalla 3. Free Throws: 3-5. Team Fouls: 14.

WDC-Blake Vittetoe 2, Zach Shaw 24, Tony Kreklau 8, Isaac Hamann 8, Teshe Loer 6, Charlie Bushinger 2, Aiden Larson 2, Payton Rondestvedt 11, Corbett Wensmann 2, Peyton Church 6

3-pointers: Shaw 4, Loer 1. Free Throws: 8-19. Team Fouls: 15.