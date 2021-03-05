Wadena-Deer Creek meant business when they traveled to Verndale Thursday, March 4, for a conference match-up against the Pirates. The Wolverines dispatched the Pirates 45-26 and extended their win streak to three games.

The Wolverines ended the first half with an 8-point lead and extended that lead in the second half. Montana Carsten sunk four 3-pointers for WDC, and Lauryn Gravelle led the team with 13 points.

The Wolverines improve to 7-8. The team hosts Henning at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8.

VER 11 15 - 26

WDC 19 26 - 45

VER-A. Amerud 3, M. Schmitz 9, K. Blaha 3, K. Brownlow 4, R. Ludovissie 7

3-pointers: Amerud, Blaha, Ludovissie, 1, Schmitz 2. Free Throws: 1-2. Team Fouls: 12.

WDC-Montana Carsten 12, Summer Pettit 3, Corra Endres 6, Kaylin Lupkes 2, Jenna Dykhoff 2, Lauryn Gravelle 13, Nevada Schulz 7

3-pointers: Carsten 4, Pettit, Gravelle, 1. Free Throws: 3-7. Team Fouls: 4.